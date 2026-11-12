Richarlison faces slim chance of January return to Everton despite being frozen out by Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham as Toffees eye Dinamo Zagreb star Dion Beljo

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison faces a slim chance of sealing a January return to former club Everton despite being frozen out under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Toffees are reluctant to revive their interest in the Brazilian this winter and are instead assessing a move for prolific Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo.

Advertisement

Merseyside chiefs cool reunion interest

According to Football Insider, Everton are "reluctant" to make a fresh approach for Richarlison after he rejected a late opportunity to rejoin them during the summer window. Although Spurs are ready to facilitate a winter exit following his exclusion by De Zerbi, Merseyside chiefs will only reconsider their former attacker if they miss out on primary targets. Instead, recruitment staff are focusing on alternative options ahead of January.

Summer rejection prompts priority shift

The report states that manager David Moyes is eager to bolster his attacking ranks for the second half of the season, with Thierno Barry currently serving as the squad's sole recognised senior striker. While Barry has impressed by scoring six times across the opening 10 Premier League fixtures, the hierarchy remain determined to ease the burden on him in the final third.

Decision-makers were left surprised when the out-of-favour north London forward rebuffed their advances earlier this year, leading to a belief behind the scenes that the chance for a reunion has passed. Although the South American has not been ruled out completely, club chiefs have no desire to pursue a player who is reluctant to join and would need several other bids to fail first.

Croatian marksman emerges on radar

Rather than chasing their ex-player, the outlet notes that the Premier League side have been evaluating a January swoop for 24-year-old Croatia international Beljo since October. The frontman has caught the eye over the past 12 months, plundering 13 goals in just 11 domestic top-flight appearances this term after registering 38 strikes across all competitions last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Beljo further underlined his credentials to English scouts by finding the net during his club's recent Europa League victory over Sunderland. However, insiders point out that Zagreb hold a commanding negotiating position ahead of the winter market as their prized asset remains tied down to a long-term contract running until the summer of 2030.

Foreign suitors circle unwanted forward

With a return to Merseyside now appearing unlikely, Richarlison is still expected to have his future resolved when the transfer window reopens in the New Year. Teams in both Brazil and Turkey have registered strong interest in securing his services over recent weeks as he seeks regular first-team football away from Tottenham. Meanwhile, Moyes and his recruitment team face tough negotiations to prise Beljo away from Croatia mid-season.