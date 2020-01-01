‘Rest in peace Legend!’ – FKF boss Mwendwa leads Kenyans to mourn Maradona

The Albiceleste superstar was recovering at his home in Tigre after undergoing brain surgery at the start of November

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has led the country to mourn the sudden passing of Argentina legend Diego Maradona on Wednesday.

The Gimnasia coach, who had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of a low spirit and fatigue, passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully, and was subsequently released from the hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, in northern Buenos Aires.

But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

FKF boss Mwendwa has now led Kenyans to mourn the legend, alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and top teams across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Rest in peace Legend. You defined a football generation. You lived football and the world will honor and remember you forever. Till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/XwL9LSNwnk — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) November 25, 2020

💔 | Brillar en tu camino El Pibe de Oro😢. You will be missed.#RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/OOQHqq4wLt — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) November 25, 2020

An absolute legend, one of the best to ever step on the football pitch.



Thank you for the memories, Diego Armando Maradona 💙.#RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/HbeQ3d7dST — Bandari Football Club (@BandariOfficial) November 25, 2020

Looking good in yellow Senator 💛 https://t.co/PKO30eUyFj — OSWE (@DavidOswe) November 25, 2020

One of the all-time greats in the history of World Sport has rested. AFC Leopards joins the rest of the world in mourning his death.



Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/rvrEgOXLTG — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) November 25, 2020

𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩.



We join the world in mourning a global sporting icon. His legacy will live on forever.



Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GjKm5QK92f — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest the football world has seen.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.



Never to be forgotten ♥ pic.twitter.com/aOcwybMkEg — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) November 25, 2020

Some loved the game because they watched him play; Some loved the game because they heard how he played!.

In one way or the other, Deigo Maradona made someone love the game thus we join lovers of the game in Wishing the Legend an Eternal Rest In Peace!..#AmaOnduparaka#GodsTeam pic.twitter.com/OE8vgnB3l6 — Onduparaka FC (@ondufc) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona inculcated the love of soccer in millions of people across the globe, turning the game into almost some kind of religion. He inspired the youth on to the pitch. May He Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/215ImivIDc — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 25, 2020