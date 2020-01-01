Tanzania

‘Rest in peace Legend!’ – FKF boss Mwendwa leads Kenyans to mourn Maradona

Dennis Mabuka
Diego Maradona Argentina
Getty Images
The Albiceleste superstar was recovering at his home in Tigre after undergoing brain surgery at the start of November

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has led the country to mourn the sudden passing of Argentina legend Diego Maradona on Wednesday.

The Gimnasia coach, who had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of a low spirit and fatigue, passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Maradona had undergone surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully, and was subsequently released from the hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, in northern Buenos Aires.

    But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

    FKF boss Mwendwa has now led Kenyans to mourn the legend, alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and top teams across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

