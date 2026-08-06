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Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League TrophyGetty Images
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Rob Norcup

How to buy Real Madrid 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average La Liga prices, El Clasico & more

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Real Madrid
LaLiga

Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing the Spanish giants in live action this season

Few sides in world football can match the relentless pursuit of silverware defined by Real Madrid. Perennial champions at home in La Liga and royalty in Europe, Los Blancos continue to draw millions of global fans.

From securing hard-to-find primary releases to navigating the secondary market, GOAL has everything to know about buying Real Madrid tickets for the 2026/27 season.

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Upcoming Real Madrid 2026/27 fixtures 

Date & KO TimeFixtureCompetitionTickets
Sat Aug 22, 8:30pmRCD Espanyol vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Wed Aug 26, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Real SociedadLa LigaTickets
Sun Aug 30, 4:00pmReal Madrid vs Málaga CFLa LigaTickets
Fri Sep 4, 8:00pmReal Betis vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Sep 13, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Rayo VallecanoLa LigaTickets
Wed Sep 16, 8:00pmElche CF vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Sep 20, 8:00pmAtlético Madrid vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 11, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Villarreal CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 18, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Sevilla FCLa LigaTickets
Sun Oct 25, 7:00pmEl Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 1, 7:00pmRacing Santander vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 8, 7:00pmValencia CF vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 22, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Celta VigoLa LigaTickets
Sun Nov 29, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Deportivo AlavésLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 6, 7:00pmAthletic Club vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 13, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs CA OsasunaLa LigaTickets
Sun Dec 20, 7:00pmDeportivo La Coruña vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 3, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Getafe CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 10, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Levante UDLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 17, 7:00pmMálaga CF vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 24, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Real BetisLa LigaTickets
Sun Jan 31, 7:00pmRayo Vallecano vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 7, 7:00pmReal Sociedad vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 14, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Athletic ClubLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 21, 7:00pmSevilla FC vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Feb 28, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs Valencia CFLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 7, 7:00pmVillarreal CF vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 14, 7:00pmReal Madrid vs RCD EspanyolLa LigaTickets
Sun Mar 21, 7:00pmCelta Vigo vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 4, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Atlético MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 11, 8:00pmCA Osasuna vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun Apr 18, 8:00pmGetafe CF vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Wed Apr 21, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Elche CFLa LigaTickets
Sun May 2, 8:00pmLevante UD vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun May 9, 8:00pmEl Clasico: Real Madrid vs FC BarcelonaLa LigaTickets
Sun May 16, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Racing SantanderLa LigaTickets
Sun May 23, 8:00pmDeportivo Alavés vs Real MadridLa LigaTickets
Sun May 30, 8:00pmReal Madrid vs Deportivo La CoruñaLa LigaTickets

How to buy Real Madrid tickets?

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Real Madrid’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. 

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Bernabeu.

For some of the less popular matches, there may be tickets left over after the Socios (stake-holding club members) and Madridista Premium members have had an opportunity to buy their seats.

As one of Spain’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Real Madrid fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays. 

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • Socios (Club Members): Full club owners receive first dibs on all ticket sales, usually around 10–12 days prior to a matchday.
  • Madridista Premium Members: Official cardholders gain the second priority access window (typically 7–8 days before kick-off). Signing up for Madridista Premium is strongly advised if you want a fighting chance at face-value general admission.
  • General Public Sale: Any remaining standard seats go live 3 to 5 days before the game. For mid-tier or low-demand La Liga matches, small batches are often released in waves as Socios release their season tickets back to the club (Cede tu Asiento program).
  • Secondary Marketplaces: For marquee fixtures like El Clásico, El Derbi Madrileño, or Champions League knockout ties, general public sales sell out almost instantly. Legitimate secondary resale platforms offer guaranteed digital transfer access for fans planning trips far in advance or hunting last-minute availability.

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How much are Real Madrid tickets?

Like most teams in La Liga, Real Madrid offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

  • Face-Value Category Pricing: Direct club tickets for standard La Liga matches generally range between €75 and €210, depending on tier (Fondo, Tribuna, or Lateral) and stadium height.
  • Marquee & Dynamic Pricing: For high-stakes showdowns against Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, or top-tier European rivals, Real Madrid implements dynamic pricing. Face-value prices for Category 1 seating regularly scale from €350 to €500+.
  • Secondary Market Entry: On trusted aggregators and resale sites, entry-level seats for standard league games start around €100 to €130, while El Clásico tickets routinely start closer to €450–€600+.

There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘El Clásico’ (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) and ‘El Derbi Madrileno’ (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

How to buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets & packages?

If you want to buy Real Madrid hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site.

All VIP tickets for Real Madrid will include seats in the lateral East (Este) or West (Oeste) stands, with the best views of the match. These first-class perspectives will be matched with sublime dining at restaurants just a few steps from the stadium. Here are some of the options available:

  • Silver / Matchday Premium: off-site lounge (La Salle, NH Eurobuilding, Ochenta Grados), cocktail buffet and drinks 2–2.5 hours before kick-off, from €300 per match
  • Gold Hospitality: in-stadium lounge near your seat, cocktail buffet & drinks 90 minutes before kick-off until 30 minutes after the match, from €990 per match
  • Seat Unique Premium (Champions League): longside Tribune seating, full hospitality, drinks & catering, from €775 per match

History of the Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947. 

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, and, most recently, Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

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Frequently asked questions

If you make a purchase months before the fixture, long before the date and time are confirmed, you stand a better chance of securing the cheapest Real Madrid tickets. Alternatively, in the hours before the match, it’s not unusual to see cheap Real Madrid tickets on the market. Sellers with a lot of tickets will reduce prices to get rid of their stock before it’s too late, so you may get good last-minute ticket deals.


Tickets for a Real Madrid match will also be cheaper if the opposition are less famous. So, with all respect, there will be less demand and lower prices for tickets for Real Madrid vs Elche, compared to El Clasico or El Derbi Madrileno. It could also be worth checking out Copa del Rey games or  midweek fixtures in general.

Occasionally, you can buy Real Madrid tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Santiago Bernabeu.

The best way to travel to Santiago Bernabeu is by public transportation or on foot. The nearest stop to the ground is Santiago Bernabeu station, on Line 10 of the Madrid Metro.

In addition, Santiago Bernabeu is served by additional transportation. To find out more information, check the club’s website.

With the club amongst the world’s defining heavyweights in sport, let alone just football, it can be tough to get tickets to catch a Real Madrid match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Ensure you have examined all options available to you through the club’s ticket portal and secondary resale sites, such as StubHub and Ticombo. There may be late releases of additional tickets near to the game or several resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

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