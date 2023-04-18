Real Madrid legend Marcelo's son Enzo Alves rejects Brazil international allegiance for fresh opportunity

- Marcelo received 58 Brazil caps
- But son brought up in Spain
- Enzo chooses La Roja
WHAT HAPPENED? Enzo's international allegiance was revealed by a proud Marcelo on Tuesday via Instagram.
"Congratulations on this achievement!" wrote the legendary left-back, who is now at Fluminense.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Enzo, 13, is in Real Madrid's youth academy, so it makes sense that he would feel a strong connection to Spain. Plus, this is an opportunity for him to forge his own path. There's also always the option of filing for a one-time switch with FIFA if he changes his mind and wants to suit up for Brazil.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENZO? He signed his first contract with Real Madrid last year and will continue to develop as a centre-forward in their youth set-up.