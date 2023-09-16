'He cried for hours!' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti jokes that Vinicius Jr had devastated reaction to FIFA The Best Men's Player award snub

- Real Madrid star was not nominated
- Ancelotti gives tongue-in-cheek response
- Opened his account for 23-24 against Almeria
WHAT HAPPENED? After being snubbed for the awards nominees earlier this week, the Real Madrid boss was asked whether the 23-year-old seemed affected by the news, to which he gave a typically Ancelotti response at his press conference on Saturday.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Vinicius was crying in the dressing room. I asked him 'what's going on', and he said: 'They haven't put me on this list'. He cried for three or four hours and we weren't able to get him to stop," the Italian joked.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Currently sidelined through injury, Ancelotti also gave a response to how Vinicius Jr's latest setback is affecting him. He said: "The injury is healing well. He has increased the workload and next week he will gradually start training with the team. I think he will recover sooner than the six weeks they said."
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?: The Spanish giants are next in La Liga action against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the new season.