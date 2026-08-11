You have to go back to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season for the last time Rangers FC reigned supreme as league champions.

However, with manager Philippe Clement leading the Gers, the Blue side of Glasgow is hoping that the 2026/27 season proves to be a triumphant one.

But how can you get your hands on Rangers tickets for this season as they look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership crown back from arch-rivals Celtic?

Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing Rangers play live during the 2026/27 campaign.

Upcoming Rangers 2026/27 Fixtures & Tickets

Below, you can find Rangers’ upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

How to buy Rangers 2026/27 tickets?

Rangers' position as one of the two dominant forces in Scottish football drives huge global demand. Matchday tickets at Ibrox frequently sell out for routine league fixtures as well as knockout cup ties.

The primary route to purchasing standard tickets is directly through the official Rangers ticket portal (tickets.rangers.co.uk).

Tickets are generally allocated in three distinct stages:

Season Ticket Holders (priority renewals and European package add-ons) MyGers Members (ranked by loyalty point tiers) General Sale (offered publicly only if member allocations remain unallocated)

Keep tabs on the official club portal for release dates.

If general allocations sell out, secondary marketplaces offer alternative fan resale options. Make sure to double-check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

When are Rangers vs Celtic?

If you're looking to see the Old Firm face off against each other, Rangers vs Celtic tickets might be hard to get your hands on. With the rivalry dating as far back as 1888, this is an intense match-up with plenty of history behind it. Here's everything you need to know below.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun 20 Sep 2026, 12:00 Celtic vs Rangers Celtic Park, Glasgow Buy Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Rangers vs Celtic Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Buy Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Celtic vs Rangers Celtic Park, Glasgow Buy Tickets May 2027 (TBD) Rangers vs Celtic Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Buy Tickets

How to get Rangers season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to guarantee a reserved seat for all 19 home league fixtures at Ibrox during the 2026/27 campaign.

Adult season tickets for this season start from approximately £480+, with concessionary discounts for seniors and juniors.

With over 45,000 season ticket holders and renewal rates consistently exceeding 98%, new season tickets are extremely difficult to obtain. To join the official waiting list, supporters must hold an active MyGers Membership.

Where to stay around Ibrox Stadium?

If you're travelling to Glasgow to watch a Rangers game at Ibrox, you can check out the places to stay near the stadium. The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Ibrox Stadium

Ibrox Stadium is located on the south side of the River Clyde in the Ibrox area of Glasgow, Scotland. The venue opened as Ibrox Park in 1899 and has been the home ground of Rangers since then, although of course, undergoing a host of renovations over that period. Ibrox is the third-largest football stadium in Scotland (15th in the UK), after Celtic Park and Hampden Park, with an all-seated capacity of just over 50,000.

The Ibrox pitch is surrounded by four covered all-seater stands, officially known as the Bill Struth Main (south), Broomloan Road (west), Sandy Jardine (north) and Copland Road (east) Stands. Each stand has two tiers, with the exception of the Bill Struth Main Stand, which has had three tiers since the Club Deck was added in 1991.

As well as playing host to Scotland international matches on numerous occasions, Ibrox has also been the venue for a multitude of non-sporting events, with musical acts such as Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Bon Jovi all playing concerts there.