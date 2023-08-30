Randal Kolo Muani slammed by Eintracht Frankfurt director and warned his strike will have 'no influence' on club's decision as he tries to force PSG sale

Eintracht Frankfurt director Markus Krosche has slammed Randal Kolo Muani for his attempts to force the club to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kolo Muani wants to join PSG

Striker still under contract until 2027

Frankfurt rejected £80m ($100m) bid

WHAT HAPPENED? After declaring his intentions to leave Frankfurt this month and join French side PSG, Kolo Muani has made quite the statement by now insisting he will go on strike until he is allowed to leave the club. Frankfurt have already rejected a £80 million ($100m) bid from PSG for the Frenchman.

WHAT THEY SAID: His recent conduct has not best pleased sporting director Krosche, who recently told Sky Sports Germany: "We got to know Randal differently and know his actual character. There's a lot coming at him at the moment and this has resulted in this reaction, which is wrong, which we made clear to him and those around him in all its implications.

"We will play the game against Levski Sofia without him. It is clear to us: his behavior has no influence on transfer activities. What is important now is the important game against Sofia. That has top priority and is very important for the club. "

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Set to face Levski Sofia in their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off second leg on Thursday evening, Kolo Muani's actions will have angered supporters, with the two clubs yet to agree a fee ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MUANI?: The striker now faces an anxious wait before Friday's transfer deadline, with their hopes an agreement can be struck between both Frankfurt and PSG for the sale of the 24-year-old.