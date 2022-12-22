'Ramos can be their new Ronaldo' - Man Utd urged to sign Portugal star who upstaged CR7 at 2022 World Cup

Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker.

Ramos played ahead of CR7 at 2022 World Cup

Hit hat-trick for Portugal in quarter-finals

Kleberson hopes Utd firm up reported interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United. Ronaldo's recent Old Trafford exit has opened up a spot in attack for Erik ten Hag's side, and Kleberson believes Ramos has enough quality to plug that gap in the January transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Manchester United midfielder, who played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2005, has told Ladbrokes: "They [United] still need to find the perfect way they want to play, because since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they’ve struggled with their identity. Under Ferguson, you knew exactly what you were getting, and the spine of his team was so important; a solid centre-back, a tough midfielder and a goalscorer. In my opinion, it’s that last area where they need to strengthen; they need someone who can come in and get goals. Goncalo Ramos can be that guy. He’s really young, but he’s already shown us what he’s capable of, on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland. The way he plays, and how he moves and interacts with his teammates… he could be their new Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to United would be a good thing for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen whether United will be able to prise Ramos away from Benfica in the winter window, with the Portuguese club reluctant to sell any key players mid-way through the season. Benfica president Rui Costa said earlier this month: "We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players."

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The Portugal World Cup star, who was ultimately powerless to prevent his nation from crashing out of the competition in the quarter-finals against Morocco, is due back in club action with Benfica on December 30, with a Primeira Division clash against Braga on the cards.