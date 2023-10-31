Queretaro vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro are set to face Chivas in their next game in the Liga MX on October 31.

Queretaro have won just one of their last five games in the league. The home side are currently 15th in the table with just 15 points from 14 games so far, having given up the joint most goals in the league so far this season with 27.

Chivas are currently seventh in the table with 21 points from 14 games so far. The away side have picked up six wins and have suffered five defeats in their 14 games this season. They are coming into this having lost two of their last three games with their sole win coming against Puebla by a margin of 2-0.

Article continues below

Queretaro vs Chivas date & kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: Estadio Corregidora Venue: 9:30 pm EST

The game between Queretaro and Chivas will be played in Estadio Corregidora at 9:30 pm EST on October 31.

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas online - TV channel & live stream

Country TV channel & stream Mexico Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico, Vix United States N/A

The game will be available to stream on Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico and Vix in Mexico. Fans can use VPN to access the streams and can find the streaming details for other Liga MX games here. The game will not be available to stream in the US.

Team news & squads

Queretaro team news

Queretaro have no fresh injury with all players available for selection.

Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia; Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez; Escamilla, Lértora; Sierra, Sanvezzo, Barrera; Ayon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Chivas team news

Chivas have no injury concerns ahead of their trip to Queretaro with all players available for selection.

Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin

Head-to-head record

The last three games between Queretaro and Chivas have ended in a draw in the league.

Date Game Competition 6/2/23 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX 28/7/22 Queretaro 2-2 Chivas Liga MX 23/1/22 Chivas 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX

Useful links