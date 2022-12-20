PSG aim to close Messi contract extension this week as World Cup winner set for meeting with club president

Paris Saint-Germain are aware that on January 1, 2023, newly-crowned World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be free to speak with clubs outside of France.

Argentine icon claimed global crown at Qatar 2022

Current deal in France due to expire next summer

Offer will be presented to Sou

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Argentina international, who has just inspired his country to global glory at Qatar 2022, will see his current contract at Parc des Princes expire on June 30 next year. With that in mind, the intention of all concerned in the French capital is to get an extension put in place as quickly as possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in attendance to watch Messi claim a World Cup crown in the Middle East and GOAL has learned that when congratulating the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, an invitation was extended to the South American requesting his presence at a meeting to discuss his future – with said talks set to be held in the coming days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi had already impressed PSG with his attitude and commitment prior to becoming a world champion and the Ligue 1 giants want him to stick around alongside Kylian Mbappe as he will continue to attract sponsors to the club while also putting their name in the frame for Champions League and Ballon d’Or honours.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? With the World Cup over, PSG already have a contract offer in place that they intend to put to Messi. GOAL has learned that the terms of that deal will mirror those he agreed to when completing a stunning switch from Barcelona as a free agent in 2021 – with another two-year agreement on the table. Messi’s salary would remain roughly the same and the expectation is that he will spend at least one more season in France.

WHAT NEXT? Talk of Messi being interested in making a move to America, potentially linking up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS franchise, is considered to be purely speculative for now, with no offer presented. The Argentine icon wanted to avoid any discussions regarding his future prior to the World Cup finals and will take a well-earned break on the back of that tournament, but PSG are all in when it comes to keeping him on their books and the hope is that a new contract will be finalised before the turn of the year.