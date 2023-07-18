PSG agree to loan Xavi Simons to RB Leipzig as Man Utd miss out on transfer coup

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed to loan Xavi Simons to RB Leipzig, with Manchester United missing out on a deal for the Dutch starlet.

WHAT HAPPENED: According to Fabrizio Romano, Simons will undergo a medical at Leipzig within the next 24 hours before joining the club on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 season. The German club will not have any buy option on the 20-year-old, with PSG planning to hand him a first-team role when he returns to Parc des Princes next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United had also expressed an interest in a loan move for Simons, but they will now have to focus on alternative targets. PSG have decided that Leipzig is the best place for the Netherlands international to further develop his talents, with an official announcement now imminent.

More to follow.