How to buy Premier League Darts tickets: BetMGM Darts, 2026 season information, where to buy & more

The world’s best darts players will be lighting up oches the length and breadth of Britain and Europe over the coming weeks and months, as a brand spanking new Premier League season bursts into life on February 5.

What is the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026 schedule?

Premier League Darts 2026 begins on Thursday, February 5 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and will end with the play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 28. All eight players will be in action during the opening sixteen nights of the competition. The top-4 players in the league standings then head to the O2 Arena to battle it out for the trophy. The full schedule is shown below:

Date Night Venue Tickets Thu, Feb 5 Night 1 Utilita Arena (Newcastle) Tickets Thu, Feb 12 Night 2 AFAS Dome (Antwerp) Tickets Thu, Feb 19 Night 3 OVO Hydro (Glasgow) Tickets Thu, Feb 26 Night 4 SSE Arena (Belfast) Tickets Thu, Mar 5 Night 5 Utilita Arena (Cardiff) Tickets Thu, Mar 12 Night 6 Motorpoint Arena (Nottingham) Tickets Thu, Mar 19 Night 7 3Arena (Dublin) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Night 8 Uber Arena (Berlin) Tickets Thu, Apr 2 Night 9 Manchester Arena (Manchester) Tickets Thu, Apr 9 Night 10 The Brighton Centre (Brighton) Tickets Thu, Apr 16 Night 11 Rotterdam Ahoy (Rotterdam) Tickets Thu, Apr 23 Night 12 Liverpool Arena (Liverpool) Tickets Thu, Apr 30 Night 13 P&J Live (Aberdeen) Tickets Thu, May 7 Night 14 Leeds Arena (Leeds) Tickets Thu, May 14 Night 15 Utilita Arena (Birmingham) Tickets Thu, May 21 Night 16 Utilita Arena (Sheffield) Tickets Thu, May 28 Finals Night O2 Arena (London) Tickets

How to buy BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026 tickets

Official Premier League Darts tickets can be purchased on the PDC site, as well as the arena sites themselves. They first became available from mid-to-late October and like with tickets for all televised PDC events, they went on sale in the following three phases:

Phase One: PDCTV Annual Members

Phase Two: PDC Pre-Sale

Phase Three: General Sale

Unsurprisingly, demand for Premier League Darts night tickets is always high and some venues may have already sold out.

As well as buying Premier League Darts tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. Viagogo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026 tickets?

While official Premier League Darts tickets will vary from venue to venue, they generally range from approximately £40 to £80 for standard seating, with front table seats often priced around £70-£80 and tier seats starting from £40-£45.

‘Treble Twenty’ basic and premium hospitality packages range from £300-£4800.

Remember to keep tabs on the PDC site and the arena ticket portals for additional information about availability. On secondary resale sites such as Viagogo, prices are available from £70 upwards.

What is the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026 format?

The current Premier League format is the same one that's been used since the 2022 edition.

There's an eight-person knockout bracket every Thursday night, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played each week.

The players are guaranteed to meet each other once in the quarter-finals throughout the first seven weeks, and once again during weeks 9–15, with matches in weeks 8 and 16 being drawn based on the league standings at that point.

Players receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

Following the league phase, the top four in the table clash during Finals Night at the O2 Arena, where semi-finals and a final are played.

All matches are played in leg format, with the number of legs required to win increasing as the tournament progresses:

League stage: Best of 11 legs

Semi-finals: Best of 19 legs

Final: Best of 21 legs

Who’s playing in the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026?

Eight players were invited to participate in the event.

The top four players on the PDC Order of Merit following the 2026 PDC World Darts Championship (Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen) qualified automatically.

The remaining players were chosen as wildcard selections by the PDC.

Player PL Appearances Previous best performance Luke Littler 3 Winner (2024) Luke Humphries 3 Winner (2025) Gian van Veen Debut N/A Michael van Gerwen 14 Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) Jonny Clayton 4 Winner (2021) Stephen Bunting 3 8th (2015, 2025) Josh Rock Debut N/A Gerwyn Price 8 Runner-up (2023)

What to expect from the BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026?

Thursday night becomes a throwing frenzy every week from now until May, with eight darting deities entertaining the masses who cramming into some of the continent’s biggest and best arenas.

Including Finals Night at the O2 Arena in May, a gruelling 17-week schedule awaits the players, and it all gets underway at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle (February 5).

The hard graft will all be worth it though, as a pot of gold (well a winner’s cheque of £350,000) awaits at the end of the rainbow. Along the way, each weekly winner will bag £10,000.

This will be the 22nd edition of Premier League Darts. It all kicked off back in 2005, with Phil Taylor landing the inaugural title, one of six Premier League crowns he would claim in total. Michael van Gerwen would surpass Taylor’s winning record in 2023, when reigning supreme for a seventh time in the space of eleven years.

The previous two editions of the competition have been dominated by the two Lukes. Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries to take home the 2024 trophy, but ‘Cool Hand Luke’ would avenge that loss twelve months later.

We can expect some stellar showdowns between the pair once again this time around. Their rivalry was tweaked up a further notch when they clashed in a momentous finale to the Winmau World Masters on February 1.

How to watch BetMGM Premier League Darts 2026

If you’re unable to go to any of the upcoming Premier League Darts nights, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move.

For UK viewers, Sky Sports are showing/streaming all the Premier League Darts action live. As well as being able to watch it all on Sky Sports, you can also stream it on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

