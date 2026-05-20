How to buy Portugal vs Uzbekistan tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

Portugal continues their World Cup 2026 Group K campaign against Uzbekistan in Houston, Texas, on June 23.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Portugal vs Uzbekistan, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Portugal vs Uzbekistan at the World Cup 2026?

Portugal World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Portugal vs DR Congo NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 23 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 27 2026 Colombia vs Portugal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Tickets

Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Tickets June 23 2026 Portugal vs Uzbekistan NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets June 27 2026 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy Portugal vs Uzbekistan tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Portugal vs Uzbekistan tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match in Houston, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Houston is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan head-to-head record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Everything you need to know about Houston Stadium

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is one of the key venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. For the duration of the tournament, the venue will be officially referred to as Houston Stadium. It'll host seven matches in total, including two knockout clashes. The arena holds approximately 72,000 fans for World Cup matches.

While the stadium typically uses artificial turf for NFL games, it is currently being converted to a natural grass pitch as required by FIFA.

The stadium features a retractable roof, allowing for a controlled climate during the humid Houston summer.