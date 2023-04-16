- Haaland scored twice
- Replaced by Julian Alvarez
- City won 3-1
WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland was in superb form again as Leicester were put to the sword, with the Norway international scoring twice within the first 25 minutes, netting a penalty and finishing over Daniel Iversen after a superb through ball from Kevin De Bruyne. He was subbed at half-time, though, and was replaced by understudy Alvarez, with City later having to hold on to their lead after a Kelechi Iheanacho strike.
🏆 TOP STORY: Chelsea absolutely dominated by Brighton
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Are PSG on the way to a club record Ligue 1 title streak?
🚨 MUST READ: The ONLY man capable of stopping Haaland is Pep
WHAT THEY SAID: "We (made) subs to let players rest, but we lost some control, though in general it was a deserved victory," he told Match of the Day. "We start the game to win the game. The game is never done until it's done. But after 3-0, and especially with the control and Erling Haaland playing all 90 minutes against Bayern Munich, we have to think about injuries."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are looking to compete on three fronts, as they aim to wrestle back control of the title race from Arsenal, and confirm their qualification to the Champions League semi-finals, after beating Bayern 3-0 in their first leg. They are also still in the FA Cup and play Sheffield United in the semi-finals. Their victory over Leicester moved them to within three points of the Gunners at the top of the table.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? City play Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, then face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend. Their next Premier League game is against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a gigantic top-of-the-table clash.