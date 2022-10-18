Paris Saint-Germain all-time top scorers: Mbappe out to catch Cavani

GOAL takes a look at PSG's top 20 goal scorers of all-time...

Paris Saint-Germain have a relatively short history as they were founded a mere 52 years ago in 1970.

That hasn't stopped them from being one of the most successful French clubs in history, though, as they have had an extraordinary level of dominance domestically since the Qatari takeover in 2011.

So, which players have etched their names in PSG's short history as the highest goal scorers for the club?

It's Uruguay legend Edinson Cavani who tops the list with 200 goals. Signed from Napoli for the then sixth-most expensive transfer in football history for €64 million, El Matador was lethal in front of goal for the capital outfit. His highest scoring campaign was the 2016-17 season, where he finished with 49 goals in just 50 games in all competitions.

At second place is 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored over 180 goals and is on course to leapfrog Cavani as PSG's all-time leading goal scorer this season. The World Cup winner became the first player in Ligue 1 history to both score and assist the most goals in the same season when he scored 28 goals and delivered 17 assists in 2021-22.

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in third place with 156 goals in just 180 games. It is safe to say that his most ruthless days as a goal scorer came in PSG colours as he averaged a goal every 97 minutes. He also holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive games in Ligue 1 (nine).

Neymar, who has started the 2022-23 season in scintillating form, finds himself on fourth place with 111 goals in 159 appearances. It is safe to say that he would have scored even more goals had he not been riddled with injuries.

Portuguese striker Pauleta, who represented PSG between 2003 and 2008, scored 109 goals for Les Parisiens, finishing as the Ligue 1 top scorer in 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. Even if PSG were not that strong domestically at the time, he still managed to help the club win two Coupe de France titles as well a Coupe de la Ligue.

Dominique Rocheta, the sixth-highest goal scorer in PSG history with 100 goals during a seven-year spell at the club, guided PSG to a Ligue 1 title in the 1985-86 season, scoring 19 goals in 35 games in the league. He was also part of the French team that won the UEFA Euros in 1984.

Angel Di Maria, who signed for PSG in 2015, had some outstanding individual moments while at the club. Even though he wasn't known much for his goal scoring exploits, given how he was not among the top scorers at Real Madrid and Benfica, it can be said that he had his best years as a goal scorer while playing for PSG, scoring 93 goals in 295 games.

Safet Susic (85 goals), Rai (74 goals), and Guillaume Hoarau (57 goals) round off the top 10 goal scorers in PSG history.

Getty Images

