Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

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Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

For fans of Mexican football, keeping up with the latest TV schedules is crucial to never miss a match. Whether you're following Liga MX or the national team, knowing when and where to watch can enhance your viewing experience. While you're planning your viewing schedule, you might also be interested in exploring various options for sports betting. Engaging with betting can add an extra layer of excitement to the games, allowing you to test your predictions and potentially earn rewards. Always ensure to stay informed and bet responsibly as you enjoy the thrilling world of Mexican football.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Worldwide FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasters

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Paraguay?

In Paraguay, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air commercial networks (Trece, GEN TV, and Unicanal) and premium television providers. Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

Trece, GEN TV & Unicanal: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these channels will share terrestrial coverage of select matches throughout the tournament. You can catch key fixtures, including the Albirroja's group stage matches and the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

Tigo Sports: For comprehensive access, Tigo Sports serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament in Paraguay, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule. While basic games are available on local open TV, full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar is available through the Tigo Sports App and their cable channels.



