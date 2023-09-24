Ousmane Dembele to leave PSG already?! Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring winger ahead of potential January loan move following slow start in Paris

Matthew Holt
Ousmane Dembele PSG 2023-24Getty Images
O. DembéléPSGTottenham HotspurLigue 1ArsenalTransfersPremier League

Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be monitoring the current situation surrounding PSG winger Ousmane Dembele.

  • Dembele left for PSG this summer
  • Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham all interested
  • 26 y/o could move to the Premier League in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona forward swapped La Liga for Ligue 1 earlier this year after completing a £50m ($61m) move to PSG, but according to reports via The Mirror, both north London clubs, as well as West Ham, are keeping an eye on his developing situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims a potential loan move could be a viable option for the 26-year-old, with Dembele failing to find his feet thus far with the current French champions. He is yet to get off the mark for Luis Enrique's side, with a temporary switch to the Premier League in January touted as a real possibility.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Ousmane Dembele PSG Nice Ligue 1 15092023GettyOusmane Dembele PSG 2023-24Getty

Luis Enrique PSG 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG?: The Parisians are back in domestic action later on Sunday, after safely seeing off Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their opening UEFA Champions League outing of the season. They host Marseille at the Parc des Princes and could climb as high as third with victory.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

228398 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 48%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
228398 Votes

Editors' Picks