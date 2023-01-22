Odegaard explains basketball goal celebration with Saka as Arsenal stars take NBA inspiration

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been explaining his basketball-themed goal celebration, with Bukayo Saka also involved in an NBA-inspired routine.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners, much like their counterparts on the courts in America, have picked up a useful habit of hitting the net during a productive 2022-23 campaign. Only Manchester City have registered more goals in the Premier League this season, with Norwegian playmaker Odegaard leading by example for Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to chase down a long-awaited top-flight crown.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his recent celebrations alongside Saka that have seen the Arsenal pair shooting imaginary hoops after finding the target, Odegaard said: “To explain the basketball celebration, it’s just something we have talked about in the team. We have some principles in the team and the way we work and there is one thing we do that we think is similar to basketball. We do a lot together that is part of our game, so we were talking about that and decided to do it as a celebration. We enjoyed it after the game too!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegard was among the goals in Arsenal’s last outing – a north London derby date with arch-rivals Tottenham – while Saka forced the opener in that contest when drilling in a cross-shot from a tight angle that Hugo Lloris bundled over his own line.

WHAT NEXT? Odegaard and Saka will be hoping to have more cause for celebration on Sunday when Arsenal take in a home date with Manchester United – with the Gunners aware that victory over the Red Devils will cement their standing at the top of the Premier League table.