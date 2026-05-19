How to buy Norway vs Senegal tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

NorwaymeetsSenegal in this Matchday 2 clash in Group I of the 2026 World Cup. The clash is hosted in New Jersey on 22 June. Kickoff is at 20:00 EST.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Norway vs Senegal, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Norway vs Senegal at the World Cup 2026?

Norway World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Norway is finally in the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Superstars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard battled it out for the Premier League, but now they join forces in the Americas.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 16 Iraq vs Norway Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets June 22 Norway vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 26 Norway vs France Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets

Senegal World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Senegal has progressed to the knockout stages in two of their previous three World Cup campaigns.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 16 France vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 22 Norway vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets June 26 Senegal vs Iraq BMO Field, Toronto Tickets

How to buy Norway vs Senegal tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Norway vs Senegal tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Norway vs Senegal match in NJ, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As New Jersey is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Norway vs Senegal head to head record

NOR Last match SEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Senegal 2 - 1 Norway 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Where is Norway vs Senegal?

Norway vs Senegal will be hosted at MetLife Stadium.

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is five miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.