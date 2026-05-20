How to buy Norway vs France tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

World Cup Group I comes to a dramatic conclusion on June 26 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the outcome of Norway vs France likely to decide who progresses to the knockouts as group winners. It’s one not to be missed, and you can book tickets today.

As well as being a crunch clash in Group I, the mouthwatering match also sees two of the world’s most lethal strikers take to the pitch on opposing sides, in the shape of Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information for the Norway vs France World Cup match at Gillette Stadium, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Norway vs France World Cup match?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Fri, June 26 Group I: Norway vs France (3pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

What is Norway’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Tue, June 16 Norway vs Iraq (6pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Mon, June 22 Norway vs Senegal (8pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Fri, June 26 Norway vs France (3pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

What is France’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Tue, June 16 France vs Senegal (3pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets Mon, June 22 France vs Iraq (5pm ET) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Fri, June 26 France vs Norway (3pm ET) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets

How to buy Norway vs France World Cup tickets

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Norway vs France World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $60 - $620.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Norway vs France head-to-head record

Date Fixture Score Venue May 2014 Friendly: France vs Norway 4-0 Paris (France) Aug 2010 Friendly: Norway vs France 2-1 Oslo (Norway) Feb 1998 Friendly: France vs Norway 3-3 Marseille (France) Jul 1995 Friendly: Norway vs France 0-0 Oslo (Norway) Sep 1989 World Cup Qualifier: Norway vs France 1-1 Oslo (Norway) Sep 1988 World Cup Qualifier: France vs Norway 1-0 Paris (France) Oct 1987 European Championship Qualifier: France vs Norway 1-1 Paris (France) Jun 1987 European Championship Qualifier: Norway vs France 2-0 Oslo (Norway) Sep 1971 European Championship Qualifier: Norway vs France 1-3 Oslo (Norway) Nov 1970 European Championship Qualifier: France vs Norway 3-1 Lyon (France) Sep 1969 World Cup Qualifier: Norway vs France 1-3 Oslo (Norway) Nov 1968 World Cup Qualifier: France vs Norway 0-1 Strasbourg (France) Sep 1965 World Cup Qualifier: Norway vs France 0-1 Oslo (Norway) Nov 1964 World Cup Qualifier: France vs Norway 1-0 Paris (France) Oct 1923 Friendly: France vs Norway 0-2 Paris (France) Jun 1922 Friendly: Norway vs France 7-0 Oslo (Norway)

Norway vs France World Cup prediction

Hoards of Erling Haaland fans are in ecstasy, as they will get the chance to see the Scandinavian striking sensation in World Cup action this summer.

With Norway failing to qualify for a major tournament for 25+ years, many thought they’d never get the chance to see Haaland and his cohorts at the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet. However, following a sparkling qualifying campaign, numerous Norwegian fans are now preparing summer trips to North America.

It proved to be a highly memorable group campaign for Norway when they last qualified for the World Cup, 28 years ago. After opening with score draws against Morocco and Scotland at France 98, they recorded a remarkable 2-1 comeback win against Brazil, to book their spot in the knockouts.

The Norwegians won't want to leave it too late this time and will hope to have plenty of points in the bag before they face off with France in Foxborough. France are aiming to become only the third side after Germany and Brazil to compete in three consecutive World Cup Finals, having won in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2022.

France have been lucky enough to field a glittering array of talent throughout the years of course. During their two previous triumphant World Cup campaigns of 1998 and 2018, the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly, N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann all helped pull the strings and guide them to success. Now they'll be looking to modern legends such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise to bring them honours on the global stage.

While honours have been fairly even between Norway and France over the years, Les Bleus stormed to a 4-0 success when the sides last met in a friendly at the Stade de France back in 2014, with Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud (twice) and Loic Remy all netting.

Where is Norway vs France?

Gillette Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The stadium is approximately 20 miles southwest of Downtown Boston. It's served as the regular home for both the NFL's New England Patriots and the MLS' New England Revolution since opening in 2002.

Away from football, a whole host of the world's biggest music stars have performed at the Foxborough venue. During 2025, AC/DC, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, The Weeknd, and Coldplay were just some of the acts who staged concerts there. Later this year, the likes of Usher, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran, amongst many others, will be appearing at Gillette Stadium too.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gillette Stadium's seating capacity is 65,000, which incorporates 5,876 club seats and 82 luxury suites. Including Norway vs France, it will host seven World Cup 2026 matches: five group matches and two knockout stage encounters.