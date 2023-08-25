Nightmare for Real Madrid! Vinicius Jr leaves Celta Vigo clash with leg injury

- Pulled up with leg injury after 15 minutes
- Replaced by Joselu
- Adds to growing Real Madrid injury list
WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius appeared to tweak the back of his left leg after embarking on a run down the left of the pitch just 13 minutes into the game. The Brazilian tried to carry on, but only lasted a further five before asking to be substituted. It didn't appear to be a major knock, but will only add to Carlo Ancelotti's injury concerns with both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao out for the season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are already short of attacking options, with Karim Benzema departing for the Saudi Pro League and newcomer Arda Guler missing with a knee injury. There is no obvious backup left-winger in the squad.
WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will look to get a result against Celta, who narrowly avoided relegation last year. The two sides are locked at 0-0 at the break.