'Let's try to understand the intention' - Neymar's father speaks out on PSG exit reports

Neymar's father has responded to reports claiming that the Brazilian has told Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club after six years.

Neymar supposedly wants PSG departure

Brazilian's father speaks on the reports

Barcelona return mooted

WHAT HAPPENED? French outlet L'Equipe has reported that the forward wants to leave PSG before the end of the summer transfer window and has informed club officials of his intentions. However, Neymar's father, who also happens to be his agent, has refuted such claims and called out the information as fake news.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can't confirm a news that didn't happen. L'Equipe being L'Efake. (The alleged information) came from somewhere, let's try to understand the intention," Neymar da Silva Santos told Premier League Brasil.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG ultras staged a massive protest outside Neymar's house in Paris after PSG were ousted from the Champions League in the round of 16 by Bayern Munich last season. It was reported that the 31-year-old was disappointed with the demonstrations and is now pushing for a return to Barcelona in La Liga.

WHAT NEXT? An ankle injury suffered against Lille in February sidelined Neymar for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. However, he has been back in action during pre-season and scored a brace in PSG's 3-0 win over South Korean outfit Jeonbuk. With uncertainty looming over Kylian Mbappe's future, Neymar will have to shoulder extra responsibility when he returns to action in the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday - if he does indeed decide to stay put.