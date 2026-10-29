Neymar hit with two-match ban for violating controversial 'Vinicius Junior rule' during heated Santos clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazil legend Neymar has been slapped with a multi-game suspension following a bizarre disciplinary breach during Santos’ recent domestic clash. The veteran forward was found guilty of violating new 'Vinicius rule' protocols designed to increase transparency and eliminate hidden abuse on the field.

Advertisement

Red card sparks STJD suspension

Santos captain Neymar was sent off during a 1-1 draw with Bahia on Saturday following a clash with Rodrigo Nestor. The 34-year-old was caught covering his mouth during the altercation, directly breaching the newly implemented 'Vinicius Junior rule'.

Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) ruled on the incident, handing the veteran attacker a two-game ban for the protocol violation, as per Reuters. The referee’s report also detailed that an enraged Neymar charged at the Bahia bench after receiving his marching orders and had to be physically restrained by his team-mates.

Nestor alleges disrespect as Neymar hits back

The on-pitch confrontation triggered a bitter exchange between the two players. Bahia released a statement condemning the alleged abuse, while Nestor openly criticised his opponent's actions to the media.

"What he said to me was highly disrespectful - both toward me and toward the Bahia jersey," the midfielder stated following the final whistle.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neymar firmly denied aiming any verbal abuse at Nestor, though he conceded that covering his mouth was a mistake. Instead, the Santos star shifted the blame back onto the Bahia midfielder.

Related Topics

The former Brazil international accused Nestor of provoking the clash, claiming his opponent was guilty of using "one of the dirtiest tricks in football" during the heated incident.

Stamping out hidden abuse

The 'Vinicius Junior rule' was unanimously approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April. It mandates a red card for any player who covers their mouth during a confrontation, aiming to prevent individuals from masking abusive language.

Advertisement

The legislation was introduced following a Champions League incident in which Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni allegedly racially abused Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr while hiding his mouth. The rule has already seen action at the international level, with Paraguay's Miguel Almiron receiving a one-match suspension during the World Cup for a similar offence.

This is not Neymar's first brush with experimental regulations. Just three months ago, he became the first player in the Brazilian top flight to face temporary removal under a new trial targeting goalkeeper time-wasting.

Advertisement

Santos navigate crucial run-in without talisman

Neymar is now set to miss Santos' next three fixtures and is not expected to return to action until late November. Alongside the two-match ban for the protocol violation, he must also serve a one-game suspension for accumulating three yellow cards ahead of Wednesday's clash with Palmeiras. Santos retain the right to appeal the STJD's decision.

His absence deals a significant blow to Santos as they navigate the final six games of the Brazilian Serie A. Currently sitting eighth in the table and boasting a comfortable 12-point cushion above the relegation zone, the club must now attempt to finish the campaign strongly without their captain.