New York's new $780 million soccer stadium renderings look beautiful - with NYCFC wanting to open privately financed venue by 2027

Dominic Booth
NYCFC overhead renderingNYCFC
New York CityMLS

New York City FC have unveiled new plans for their soccer-specific stadium that could be ready by 2027.

  • MLS club unveils new stadium plans
  • 25,000 seat venue could be ready by 2027
  • NYCFC have been using baseball stadium this year

WHAT HAPPENED? The club is planning to build a 25,000-seat stadium, at a cost of around $780 million, which is going to be privately financed and which will be located in the Queens’ Willets Point neighborhood. The construction project will also include a school, shopping center and 250-room hotel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: NYCFC have long been overdue their own home in the city, currently splitting matches between two Major League Baseball venues: Yankee Stadium and Citi Field for 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Marty Edelman, NYCFC’s vice chairman, said: "This continued investment in New York City will create a long-overdue home for our first team, and create a new neighborhood for Queens.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

NYCFC rendering inside stadiumNYCFCNYCFC rendering outside lowNYCFCNYCFC rendering streetNYCFC

WHAT NEXT FOR NYCFC? They have the New York derby this weekend against inter-city rivals New York Red Bulls, who just fired head coach Gerhard Struber.

