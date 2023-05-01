New England Revolution's big weekend crowd created 'playoff atmosphere' as strong MLS start helping attract fans

On Saturday evening, Gillette Stadium saw a massive increase in attendance as the New England Revolution hosted FC Cincinnati.

New England draws best crowd of season

Support appreciated by players

Pat Noonan also recognized the home support

WHAT HAPPENED? During the Revolution's 1-1 draw with Cincinnati, Gillette Stadium pulled in an attendance of over 30,000, which was a massive increase from their average of around 19,000 and a possible sign that people are responding to the club's first-place start in the Eastern Conference. The announced attendance figure for the spacious NFL-geared venue came despite heavy rain in the area.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It had kind of a playoff atmosphere," said Revolution defender Dave Romney. "Everybody knew it was going to be a big game. So yeah, I don't know. We definitely turned it on after they scored a goal. I think we had a very good reaction to getting scored on, which is a positive sign.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan added: “The crowd, I think, was into it. They certainly helped in it feeling like a game of some magnitude. It's two good teams early on in the season that are at the top of the table and trying to go out and compete in a way where you try to create a little separation and stay at the top.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The kind of attendance New England attracted on Saturday could be a massive boost to the players as they fight for a playoff berth that eluded them last season.

WHAT NEXT? The Revolution play Toronto at BMO Field as they start their three-game away run in MLS with subsequent games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!