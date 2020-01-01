Mukwala: URA FC seal signing of striker from Vipers SC

The Tax Collectors have unveiled another addition to their squad as they get ready for the 2020-21 campaign

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have announced the signing of striker Steven Mukwala from Vipers.

The player has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend the same and leave the Venoms.

The Tax Collectors have confirmed the signing on their official club website by stating: “URA is delighted to announce the signing of striker, Steven Mukwala Dese from Vipers on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

More teams

“Steven [Mukwala] won the Golden Boot in the just concluded Uganda Premier League 2019/20 season scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances for Maroons FC where he was on loan from Vipers.”

On penning the deal, Mukwala said: “URA is a big club and I feel so delighted and proud to be part of it. They’re an organized team with a playing style that matches mine.”

“I definitely hope to score more goals here than I scored at Maroons. URA has very good creative attacking midfielders who I think are working together. I will be able to convert the goals.

“It’s only fair to note that URA has very good strikers and it won’t be easy to break through the team but when given chance, I will give my best to see that I help the team get the goals and maybe win the trophy afterward.”

“The coach, board, and everyone affiliated with URA should expect to see 100% efforts from me and I want to try and win the trophy with URA FC this coming season, why not?”

His arrival comes just three days after the club confirmed they had signed midfielder Brian Nkuubi also from Vipers on a three-year deal.

Nkuubi was also delighted to have joined the Tax Collectors as he revealed: “I’ve seen a lot of good players at URA and I expect competition for positions. I have enough experience and I feel I can add a lot to the club in the coming season.

Article continues below

“I want to continue playing at a high level and compete with the best on the title and the club seems on the right path to providing that.”

"This will give me more exposure as a player. The fans should expect hard work from me.”

Other new signings by URA include Jackson Nunda, Galiwango Arafat, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, and Davis Ssali who joined earlier in this window.