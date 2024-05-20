Jadon Sancho has got his confidence back - now England boss Gareth Southgate should make the Borussia Dortmund loanee his Euro 2024 wildcard

The Manchester United outcast has given a timely reminder of what he can do on the biggest stage, and he could be worth the risk for the Three Lions

The task of picking a 26-man England squad for the European Championship will have been difficult enough for Gareth Southgate given the wealth of talent at his disposal, but a resurgent Jadon Sancho will have given him another headache. Having put a miserable spell at Manchester United behind him, the winger has rediscovered his confidence back on his old stomping ground on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Granted, the 24-year-old has not hit the heights of the season that convinced United to shell out £73 million ($93m) to take him to Old Trafford in 2021, with a fairly modest return of three goals and three assists since returning to Germany, but he has caught the eye when it mattered most.

Sancho's outstanding Champions League semi-final display against Paris Saint-Germain will surely be lingering in the back of Southgate's mind when he sits down to finalise his selection, and there is a case to be made for him to go to Euro 2024 as a wildcard option. Under the lights at Signal Iduna Park, he looked like a man hell-bent on proving a point.