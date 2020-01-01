Mourinho provides Kane and Son fitness update ahead of anticipated Premier League restart

The influential duo were expected to miss the rest of the season prior to the coronavirus shutdown, but are now edging closer to a return

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have both recovered from their injuries, but may not be ready for the Premier League’s anticipated resumption next month.

England captain Kane suffered a hamstring injury at Southampton on New Year’s Day while Son broke his arm during a win at Aston Villa the following month, with both players expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

That was, of course, before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent sporting shutdown in March which threw the footballing calendar into disarray.

Premier League clubs resumed training in small groups last week and are expected to approve the resumption of full contact training later on Wednesday, with competitive action scheduled to return on June 19 or 26.

Mourinho says the shutdown has allowed the injury situation in his squad to improve significantly, revealing he faced something of an injury crisis after his side’s last game against RB Leipzig on March 10.

As well as Son and Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and January signing Steven Bergwijn have all now recovered from injuries, though Mourinho has warned intensive training is still needed to get them up to match speed.

"I cannot say in this moment they are ready to play because one thing is to recover from an injury, and another is to be ready to play football,” the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss told Sky Sports.

"In Harry's case, I think for about five months he hasn't played, but all of them are not injured any more. They are training, and training is what it is at the moment. Training has a lot of limitations. We cannot compete, we cannot do one versus one, we have to keep a certain distance, we cannot compete.

"Harry Kane, Son, Bergwijn, Sissoko, all of them are fine. I think with a couple of weeks of normal training, when the authorities tell us we can train normally I think in a couple of weeks, the boys will be ready to play, of course not in the maximum of their potential, I think nobody can do that in this moment.

"For us, of course, it is a great feeling, because we finished the period with that defeat at Leipzig, where we were really, really in trouble to have 11 players, including attacking players, and in this moment Lamela, Son, Dele, Harry Kane, Bergwijn, everybody is fit now."