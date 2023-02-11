Monaco vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.
Christophe Galtier's men are on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille as they were knocked out of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.
They currently have an eight-point lead at the top over second-placed Marseille and will hope to increase the gap with a win on Saturday.
Monaco are unbeaten in their last five games and are currently sitting fourth on the league table with 44 points from 22 matches.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Monaco vs PSG: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Monaco vs PSG
Date:
February 11, 2023
Kick-off:
11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT / 9:30 pm IST
Venue:
Stade Louis-II
Where to watch Monaco vs PSG on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS (Spanish), beIN SPORTS CONNECT (English) and streamed live on FuboTV.
There will be no live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK)
In India, the match can be watched live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema and Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
NA
NA
US
beIN SPORTS (Spanish), beIN SPORTS, beIN Sports Connect (English)
India
Sports 18
Jio Cinema, Voot Select
Monaco team news and squad
Philippe Clement will miss Vanderson, Malang Sarr and Eliesse Ben Seghir through injuries. Barring the three players all others are available for selection.
Monaco predicted XI: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Nubel, Didillon, Lienard
Defenders
Disasi, Maripan, Matsima, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Aguilar.
Midfielders
Camara, Magassa, Fofana, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche.
Forwards
Minamino, Diatta, Martins, Yedder, Embolo, Boadu.
PSG team news and squad
Renato Sanches, Kylian Mbappe, Nordi Mukiele and Lionel Messi will miss this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe is back from his injury and has re-joined training but he is unlikely to feature in the starting lineup.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rico, Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
Defenders
Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Danilo, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele.
Midfielders
Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi.
Forwards
Neymar, Ekitike, Housni.