Mbappe ready to reveal PSG or Real Madrid decision & bring transfer saga to a close

Kylian Mbappe is ready to make a definitive call on whether he will be on the books at Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid when the 2022-23 campaign gets under way.

GOAL confirmed on May 17 that the World Cup-winning France international has agreed personal terms with La Liga heavyweights Madrid as he readies himself for a new challenge in Spain.

A few days prior to that, at the UNFP awards ceremony, the 23-year-old forward admitted that “my decision is made, yes, almost”.

When will Kylian Mbappe reveal his future plans?

French publication L’Equipe announced on Thursday that Mbappe was preparing to announce his intentions to the world on Sunday, after taking in a final Ligue 1 outing of the season with PSG against Metz 24 hours prior to that.

GOAL has subsequently learned that no definitive date has been set for a big reveal, with the highly-rated striker’s representatives merely stating that a decision could be announced over the weekend.

There were suggestions that the popular Telefoot television programme – which airs on a Sunday morning - could be used as a platform in which to make a statement on future plans, but Mbappe’s entourage have rejected those claims.

With that in mind, there is a chance that something will be said in the wake of the 2021-22 campaign-closing fixture on Saturday.

Where will Kylian Mbappe be playing next season?

PSG have, throughout a long-running saga, always maintained that they will not be giving up on Mbappe without a fight.

They have seen him register 168 goals for the club through 216 appearances and are understandably reluctant to see him walk away as a free agent.

Contract extension talks are yet to deliver the desired outcome at Parc des Princes, with Real continuing to circle, but positive noises continue to emerge out of the French capital.

No information regarding Mbappe’s decision has been leaked as yet, as cards are played close to collective chests, but the end of a soap opera is now in sight and communication should be offered inside the next 72 hours.

