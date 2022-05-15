Mbappe on future decision: It will be known very soon

Kylian Mbappe says he is nearly ready to announce where he will continue his club career with the Paris Saint-Germain star adding that there are just a few details left to be sorted.

The France superstar has been heavily linked to Real Madrid for years, but a recent increased contract offer at Parc des Princes has opened up the possibility of Mbappe staying in the French capital rather than leaving on a free transfer.

His mother, Fayza Lamary, has labelled reports that the PSG star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false", but Mbappe says his future will be made clear soon enough.

What did Mbappe say?

“It will be known very soon, it’s almost done," Mbappe said at the UNFP awards, where he was named the best player in Ligue 1 for the third consecutive season. "My decision is made, yes, almost."

He continued: "Why was I so slow? You have to respect all parties.

"I know that people expected a lot from me. That's normal. I'm in a hurry too. But it's not only about me.

"But here it is, it's finished right now, there are just some details left."

The situation as it stands

The race to sign Mbappe appears to be down to PSG and Real Madrid, with the star forward having desired a move to Spain for years.

Mbappe remains Madrid's number one target as well, but he admitted that it's still possible he could sign fresh terms with PSG in April.

Article continues below

Mauricio Pochettino dropped an even bigger recently when asked how likely it is that he and Mbappe will still be at PSG next season.

The head coach told a press conference: "100 per cent."

Further reading