Mbappe & Haaland transfers wouldn't change Benzema's future at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that potential transfer deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland wouldn't change Karim Benzema's future at Real Madrid.

Benzema is currently enjoying the best individual season of his Madrid career to date, having already matched his previous highest tally of 24 goals in La Liga while also reaching double figures in the Champions League for the first time.

However, it has been suggested that the 34-year-old could see his minutes reduced significantly in 2022-23 if the Blancos are able to land their two main transfer targets.

What's been said?

GOAL has reported that Madrid are aiming to seal a free transfer for Mbappe when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in June before putting all their efforts into signing Borussia Dortmund's Haaland.

It remains to be seen whether the Liga leaders will be able to secure the services of both men, but Ancelotti is adamant that Benzema's position will remain safe whatever happens.

"With Karim's age and that he is doing better, better and better... his team-mates don't change anything," the Italian tactician told a press conference.

"In the future he will be one of the most important players in this club, without a doubt, whoever is with him."

Ancelotti says Benzema is now 'more of a leader'

Ancelotti also worked with Benzema in his first stint in charge at Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015, during which time he had to share the limelight with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The 62-year-old feels Benzema is a far more complete player now, as evidenced by his hat-trick showing against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week.

"It's a very long career, he's growing, his personality has improved and his leadership," said Ancelotti.

"He's always been good but now he stands out more because he's more decisive. It's because of that personality, more of a leader."

