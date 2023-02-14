Martin Odegaard playing at the level of David Silva, Frank Lampard & Kevin De Bruyne, claims ex-Arsenal star Bacary Sagna

Martin Odegaard has become a talisman for Arsenal and is “playing at the level of David Silva, Frank Lampard & Kevin De Bruyne”, claims Bacary Sagna.

Norwegian joined Gunners from Real Madrid

Is now club captain at the Emirates

Likened to Chelsea & Man City legends

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian playmaker, who completed a permanent transfer to Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2021 after previously impressing for the Gunners on loan, has registered eight goals and five assists for the Premier League leaders this season. Odegaard has also taken on the captain’s armband, with the leadership skills and drive from midfield that he is displaying considered to have put him in a talent bracket alongside Manchester City and Chelsea icons.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Sagna has told Premier League Odds: “Martin Odegaard is already playing at the same level as David Silva, Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne did and are now. He can play for any big team in the world, he's been Arsenal's most consistent player. Odegaard reminds me of Kevin De Bruyne the most because they have the freedom to go forward and drop back to collect the ball, because their delivery is class, they find space and create chances for their team-mates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal’s engine room has been responsible for driving them to the top of the table in 2022-23, with Euro 2020-winning Italy international Jorginho added to that talent pool during the January window. Sagna added on the options available to Mikel Arteta in that area: “Jorginho and Thomas Partey both have their own qualities. Jorginho has a lot of experience from his time at Napoli, Chelsea and Italy, he made the right choice in leaving Chelsea and needed something new to step up his game. He will be able to have more of the ball at Arsenal and the way they play should suit him perfectly.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners will need somebody, be that Odegaard or one of those around him, to inspire them again on Wednesday when – having gone three games without a win in all competitions – they play host to fellow title hopefuls and reigning champions Manchester City.