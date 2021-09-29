Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka given two-match Champions League ban after Young Boys red card

The Red Devils defender was sent off during their opening European game in Switzerland, and will now miss the next couple of fixtures

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been handed a two match ban after he was sent off during Manchester United's defeat away to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The right-back was dismissed for a bad challenge during the first half of the game in Switzerland, with United going on to suffer a shock 2-1 defeat.

Wan-Bissaka will now miss the next two fixtures in the Champions League, starting with their game at home to Villarreal tonight and including the match with Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20.

What happened?

UEFA confirmed the news of Wan-Bissaka's punishment on Wednesday morning, following the incident during the game in Bern earlier this month.

A silly challenge from the full-back after just 34 minutes saw him receive a straight red card, as he lunged in on Young Boys player Christopher Martins. After the referee consulted VAR, Wan-Bissaka was dismissed.

It saw Man Utd - who were leading 1-0 at the time through a Cristiano Ronaldo goal - cede control of the match, and they were beaten by a winner in second half stoppage time.

Where does this leave Man Utd?

After the game, Solskjaer was left lamenting his right-back's sloppiness and lack of discipline.

"In football in general, not just the Champions League, discipline is a huge part of the game," he told reporters. "Aaron's normally a very, very astute tackler, one of the best in the world, so we know we've given ourselves a more difficult task. We did it last year when everyone thought we were through after two games."

Wan-Bissaka will likely be replaced by Diogo Dalot, who came on at right-back as a half-time substitute during the game in Switzerland, for the match against Villarreal as Man Utd look to get revenge on the side who beat them in last season's Europa League final.

The former Crystal Palace defender had been ever present in the Premier League and Europe for United until now, but will have to watch from the sidelines as his team-mates attempt to earn their first points of the Champions League campaign.

