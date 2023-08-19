Manchester United set to make Greenwood U-turn and dump striker after fan backlash

Manchester United are set to make a major U-turn on Mason Greenwood and dump him from their squad, according to a new report.

The Sun reports that the club are set to leave Greenwood out of their squad after major backlash from the club's fans.

The Athletic had reported earlier this month that United planned to reintegrate the striker into their squad with the decision confirmed internally, and videos even recorded with chief executive Richard Arnold explaining the decision.

Greenwood has been suspended since January 2022, when he was arrested. In October 2022, he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges.

Article continues below

All charges against him were dropped in February, with a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service explaining that "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United have been conducting an internal investigation and while there were reports that they were poised to bring the player back, there has been a major backlash from fans and even those within the club, with some said to be considering resignation if the centre-forward to be returned to Erik ten Hag's squad.

United did issue a statement insisting they had not made any decision yet and The Sun now claims that the club will not be bringing the former England international back.

It is not clear if United will release Greenwood, or aim to find him a different club; he has two years left on his contract, which is worth £75,000-per-week.