Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester City are set to take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in an important Premier League clash on Sunday.
The Sky Blues lost their last Premier League fixture 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur and continue to remain five points behind league leaders Arsenal. They have now lost three matches out of their last six outings in all competitions.
After a four-match unbeaten run in the league, Villa lost 4-2 against Leicester City in their last fixture. They are currently 11th on the league table with 28 points from 21 games
It's a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's team if they want to remain in the hunt for the title.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Manchester City vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Date:
February 12, 2023
Kick-off:
11:30 am ET, 4:30 pm GMT, 10:00 pm IST
Venue:
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports.
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed live on Sky Go app in the United Kingdom (UK).
The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network
UK
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Go
India
Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Manchester City team news & squad
John Stones, who picked up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in the FA Cup tie, is still out of action but Guardiola will be relieved that Phil Foden has recovered from his illness and is back in the squad.
Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
|Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
Aston Villa team news & squad
Jed Steer and Diego Carlos continue to remain out of action while Bertrand Traore has returned from his injury layoff and has re-joined full training.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo
Defenders
Cash, Konsa, Mings, Lopera, Chambers, Augusinsson, Young, Bednarek, Digne
Midfielders
Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Lakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards
Watkins, Traore