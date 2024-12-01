This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester United vs EvertonManchester UnitedEverton

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to build up on their impressive home form of late when the Red Devils welcome Everton to Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

After garnering his first win on his Old Trafford debut as United boss, Ruben Amorim will hope for back-to-back wins at the Theatre of Dreams. The hosts defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sean Dyche's Everton only managed to pick up a point against a 10-man Brentford last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)NA
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN, DAZN 2
ItalySky Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Watch Man Utd vs Everton on Fubo
Stream now

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Manchester United vs Everton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 1:30 pm GMT on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Everton Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestEVE
24
A. Onana
3
N. Mazraoui
4
M. de Ligt
6
L. Martinez
25
M. Ugarte
8
B. Fernandes
20
D. Dalot
16
A. Diallo
10
M. Rashford
9
R. Hoejlund
17
A. Garnacho
1
J. Pickford
18
A. Young
32
J. Branthwaite
19
V. Mykolenko
6
J. Tarkowski
29
J. Lindstroem
7
D. McNeil
16
A. Doucoure
10
I. Ndiaye
27
I. Gueye
9
D. Calvert-Lewin

4-2-3-1

EVEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sean Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

Amorim has a fairly fit squad at his disposal, except for the defensive department where Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are all either doubts or may miss the game due to their respective knocks.

Noussair Mazraoui could continue on the right side of the backline, while the left wing-back role could be offered to either Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia, with Kobbie Mainoo pushing for a start in midfield.

Everton team news

James Garner will not be able to face his former employers due to a back injury, while Seamus Coleman, Chermiti and Tim Iroegbunam remain sidelined with thigh, ankle and foot injuries respectively.

In the better news, Armando Broja could make the matchday squad after recovering from an Achilles injury but would be unlikely to replace either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto in the XI.

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 5 matches

EVE

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement