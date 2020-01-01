Manchester United target Sancho 'still has a lot to learn', says Borussia Dortmund coach Favre

The Swiss manager says, although the English winger's continued presence in his squad is "important", he still has to improve in several key areas

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho "still has a lot to learn", according to Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre.

Sancho has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top level since swapping Manchester City for Dortmund in the summer of 2017. The England international has scored 34 goals in his first 99 appearances for BVB, with 20 of those efforts coming in the 2019-20 campaign.

His performances helped Favre's side secure a runners' up finish in the Bundesliga, and he also impressed during their run to the Champions League knockout stages.

More teams

United are keen on bringing Sancho back to the Premier League, but Goal has reported that Dortmund will not sanction the departure of a prized asset unless their €120million (£108m/$142m) asking price is met.

The German giants have publicly stated that the 20-year-old will be staying put for at least one more year, and he has starred in recent friendly wins over Altach and Austria Wien during the club's pre-season tour.

Favre admits that Sancho remains a key player for his side, but would like to see him make a greater contribution defensively and increase his work rate.

"It is important that he stays with us. That is, of course, also important for the team," the Swiss manager told Der Westen. “Sancho is, of course, a very good player but he must also have in mind that he still has a lot to learn.

“He needs to have better control of the ball, to do more headed flick-ons and to improve his defending. He can’t just stop running and stand still for 10 minutes and then suddenly do something for the next 10 minutes. This applies to everyone else as well."

Amid the ongoing speculation over Sancho's future at Westfalenstadion, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke reiterated the club's stance that the talented attacker will not be sold last week.

Article continues below

He told RTL: "For a Westphalian, definite means definite. Jadon will play with us for the 2020-21 season. There is no room for interpretation."

Sancho has also insisted that he remains content in his current surroundings, while talking up BVB's promising batch of youngsters ahead of the new season.

"I love playing with this lot," He said earlier this month. "It is a special bunch. We've got some special young players coming up. I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them."