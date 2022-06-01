Manchester United confirm Lingard departure following expiry of his contract

The Red Devils academy graduate has will not prolong his stay at Old Trafford and follows Paul Pogba out the exit door

Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United this summer, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The England international's contract expires in June and will not be renewed ahead of next season.

Lingard's departure was announced just hours after Man Utd confirmed Paul Pogba has also played his final game for the club.

What did Man Utd say about Lingard's departure?

"Manchester United can confirm that Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June," it was announced on the Old Trafford team's website.

"An academy graduate and dyed-in-the-wool Red, Jesse has been with United for over 20 years, having originally joined our Under-9s team in 2001."

How many games did Lingard play for Man Utd?

Ligard came through United's youth academy and made his senior debut in August 2014, aged 21.

He became an important player in the 2015-16 campaign when he made 40 appearances in all competitions.

He held on to a key role in the United team over the next few seasons under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, but was dropped altogether in the 2020-21 campaign by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was subsequently loaned to West Ham halfway through the season and played a starring role for the Hammers, who hoped to sign him on a permanent basis, but he ended up staying at United.

The 29-year-old played in just 22 games for the club this season, however, and looked set to leave this summer.

Overall, Lingard made 232 appearances for United, scoring 35 times.

West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked to the winger.

