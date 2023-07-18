Man Utd & Newcastle both in talks to sign Axel Disasi as Monaco set minimum transfer fee for star defender

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both reportedly in talks for Axel Disasi, and Monaco have set their minimum asking price.

Man Utd and Newcastle interested in Axel Disasi

Monaco set €45-50m price tag

Disasi expected to provide cover and competition

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Germany, the two Premier League clubs have held discussions with Monaco to try and secure the signing of the centre-back. They have both been informed that the French international will cost at least €45m (£39m/$51m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United initially pursued Napoli's Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich had the last laugh in the race for the South Korean. Erik ten Hag has since given the green light for United to pursue Disasi, but their move for the defender would depend on the budget they are left with after signing Andre Onana and Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Disasi's versatility makes him an attractive prospect as he is capable of providing cover and competition at center-half and also at right-back. The emergence of the preferred central defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at United, along with Luke Shaw's performances at left centre-back and Victor Lindelof's contributions, have further pushed Harry Maguire down the pecking order.

United are keen to sell Maguire with Chelsea reportedly mulling over a move for the England international after seeing him stripped of the captain’s armband. There have been suggestions that the defender's price could drop as low as £30m ($39m) in the current window, and if the Blues agree to meet United's demands then it would provide a bulk of the required fund to execute a deal for Disasi.

WHAT NEXT? United and Newcastle will continue their negotiations with Monaco regarding Disasi's transfer. Both clubs are eager to reinforce their defensive options and will work towards lowering Monaco's minimum demand.