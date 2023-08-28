Man Utd add Brentford defender Rico Henry to list of left-back targets before close of transfer window

Rico Henry of Brentford has drawn interest from Manchester United as they search for a new full-back before Friday's transfer deadline.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Luke Shaw sustained a muscular injury that is anticipated to keep him out for a number of months, United are searching the market for a replacement. The Red Devils have been in touch with Brentford to enquire about the defender's availability, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham, and Marcos Alonso of Barcelona have also emerged as candidates to fill the gap in Erik Ten Hag's team. The Dutchman is also without Tyrell Malacia due to injury and has sent Brandon Williams out on loan.

WHAT NEXT? It will be difficult to lure Henry away from Brentford at this point in the transfer window. The left-back is under contract with Brentford until at least 2026.