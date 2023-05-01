Man City winning the treble would be ‘fair’ as they are the ‘best team’ and have the ‘best manager in the world’, says Barcelona boss Xavi

- Xavi feels Manchester City can win the treble
- Best club with the best manager in the world
- Leading the Premier League table
WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona boss heaped praise on Manchester City and even called them the best team in the world right now, who also has the best manager in the world in Pep Guardiola. Xavi continued that it would be fair if they win the treble this season.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Xavi said: "Of course, it would [be fair]. In my opinion, they are the best team in the world right now. They have the best manager in the world and the quality of football they play is a mirror for us to look up to."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City are on course to become the first English club since Manchester United to win the treble. They have reached the final of the FA Cup where they will face city rivals United, the semi-final of the Champions League where they are set to lock horns against reigning champions Real Madrid and have a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with one game in hand on second-placed Arsenal.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Wednesday when they take on West Ham in the Premier League.