How to watch today's Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be at the Etihad Stadium for the first time this season when they face Ipswich Town in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men kicked off their season with the FA Community Shield and a 2-0 win over Chelsea in their league opener, while the Tractor Boys marked their return to the English top flight with a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town will not be telecast in the UK.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Ipswich Town will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Absent from Wednesday's training, midfielder Rodri is set to miss out once again; while Oscar Bobb remains sidelined with a leg injury.

Savinho's Man City debut lasted only until half-time last time out, but the Brazilian is likely to shake off his niggle in time for the clash, with England trio Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden all in line for starts here.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, O'Reilly, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Ipswich Town team news

George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke are all ruled out through injuries for the visitors, while Arijanet Muric and Wes Burns will need once-overs ahead of kick-off.

Cameron Humphreys is back in training and could be available for selection, but Kalvin Phillips is ineligible to face his parent club Man City. So Jens Cajuste is in line to make his club debut in midfield.

With Ipswich yet to finalise Armando Broja's loan move from Chelsea, Liam Delap should keep his spot in attack on Saturday.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Johnson, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Delap.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Muric, Slicker Defenders: Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste Forwards: Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester City and Ipswich Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2002 Ipswich Town 1-4 Manchester City FA Cup May 7, 2001 Ipswich Town 2-1 Manchester City Premier League December 19, 2000 Manchester City 1-2 Ipswich Town League Cup November 25, 2000 Manchester City 2-3 Ipswich Town Premier League October 27, 1999 Manchester City 1-0 Ipswich Town Championship

