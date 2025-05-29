This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
jacksonville jaguars wembley london nfl Getty Images
Caitlin Casey

How to buy Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars tickets: London NFL tickets, resale & more

SHOPPINGTickets

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be heading back to their UK home stadium against the Rams

The NFL is coming back to Wembley Stadium this October as part of the NFL International Series, and fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting matchups of the calendar: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams.

Getting your hands on these NFL London tickets is no joke. With the Jaguars continuing their legacy as London’s unofficial home team and the Rams bringing serious firepower from the NFC West, this is a fixture you won’t want to miss. The game will kick off on Sunday, October 19, bringing top-tier American football to one of the UK’s most iconic venues in the lead up to Super Bowl LX.

Tickets for this game are set to be in high demand, so whether you're a seasoned Jags fan, a Rams supporter from across the pond, or simply looking to catch a nail-biting game live in London, now’s the time to act.

When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium?

DateSunday, October 19 2025
Time09:30 BST
LocationWembley Stadium, London
Ticket ReleaseMay 30, 09:00 BST
TicketsNFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL London tickets released?

jacksonville jaguars fans wembley london nflGetty Images

NFL London fans have been keeping their eyes very much peeled on the release dates, and when it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams tickets at Wembley Stadium, you can expect ticket general sale to go live on Friday, May 30 at 12:00 PM BST.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium NFL tickets went live on May 29, so you can snap those up right now too.

When it comes to international NFL tickets, including Madrid, Berlin, Dublin, and Brazil, tickets are being staggered throughout June and July, so you'll have to wait for the drops as they come. Berlin and Dublin are being released on June 5th and 17th, respectively, whilst Madrid will be live on July 8. We're still TBC on when Brazil tickets will be out, so keep your eyes peeled.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams tickets: How to buy

jacksonville jaguars v new england patriots wembley stadium - Getty ImagesGetty Images

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 30, at 9:00 AM BST through the NFL website and Ticketmaster. If you're aiming for the best seats or group options, it's highly recommended to register in advance and be online the moment they go live.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry - you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

Depending on where you're going, if it's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium, tickets may differ, including where you sit in the stadium - those 50-yard line seats are going to be a little more expensive than ones in the heavens.

At Wembley, you can expect prices starting from £72 for category 9 and upwards to around £250 for the highest categories, looking at those closest to the pitch. And, remember that Wembley is massive (hosting a capacity of up to 60,000), so there's a range of prices across the whole arena.

Here's what to expect from the average prices of NFL London tickets from the Jaguars vs Rams game at Wembley Stadium.

LocationAverage PriceTickets
Category 1£230Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 2£220Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 3£210Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 4£195Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 5£180Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 6£160Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 7£130Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 8£105Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 9£72Ticketmaster, StubHub

What are the prices for hospitality packages at NFL London Wembley?

fans for new england patriots wembley stadiumGetty Images

If you want to make the game extra special (or treat that Jacksonville Jaguars superfan), hospitality packages are upwards of £499 at Wembley Stadium.

Packages are made to create a whole experience before, during, and after the fast-paced match. With perks like premium seating, exclusive lounges, presale, drinks packages, and more, it's a worthwhile spend.

Hospitality packages and tickets are available from Wembley Stadium directly or on Seat Unique, and have limited availability, so don't miss out.

Where to stay for NFL London Wembley?

If you're coming from far and wide in the UK, overseas, or even just want to make the most of the ultimate NFL London experience, you might want to think about getting your hands on some handy accommodation options in and around Wembley.

Doing some research? There are tonnes of options around London that suit different budgets, whether you want to be right next to the stadium or don't mind hopping on a tube to a hotel or flat across the city.

To make it easy, we've got all the options in an easy map below, just have a little browse below for the night of October 19 - or you can even extend your search dates however you wish on the tool.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.

DateGameTimeLocationTicket ReleaseTickets
Friday, September 5Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs19:00 PTCorinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilTBDNFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, September 28Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers14:30 BSTCroke Park, Dublin, IrelandJune 17NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 5Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns12:00 BSTTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UKMay 29NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 12Denver Broncos at New York Jets12:00 BSTTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UKMay 29NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 19Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars09:00 BSTWembley Stadium, London, UKMay 30NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, November 9Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts09:30 ESTOlympic Stadium, Berlin, GermanyJune 5NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, November 15Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins09:30 ESTBernabéu Stadium, Madrid, SpainJuly 8NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Frequently asked questions

International NFL games, including the NFL London series, are available to buy through Ticketmaster on the respective countries' domestic providers. With the international series becoming a very popular main event for the NFL season, including games in the UK, Spain, and Brazil, you can expect tickets to sell out thick and fast. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for ticket providers to have the chance to enjoy the international NFL matches.

The best way to buy cheap NFL tickets is to keep your eye on both Ticketmaster and its NFL Ticket Exchange, as well as StubHub, to see if you can pick up a seat below face value for your chosen match. If you aren't too attached to a particular team and just want to experience the excitement of the league, you may be able to find a great deal for a different game.

There are 272 games across the regular NFL season, with each team playing 17 games over an 18-week round campaign.

Fighting for a chance at Super Bowl LX tickets won't be for the faint-hearted, but if you're trying your luck to get your hands on some tickets, make sure to keep your eyes peeled very closely on those release dates. Typically, Super Bowl tickets are sold directly through the NFL and on Ticketmaster closer to the time, usually ranging on a n average of around $3,000 to $35,000.