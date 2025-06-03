How to buy NFL Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings tickets: London NFL tickets, resale & more

The Browns and Vikings take each other on in October with a fixture at Tottenham Hotspur

The NFL's reputation for high-impact, nail-biting events for NFL London events has only been growing throughout the years, and 2025 is no different. With three heated matches in London stadiums, UK fans are in for a treat. First up: Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 5.

Just like the usual schedule, you'll find two of the NFL International Series returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and with a capacity of 62,850, it's set to be a fiery one. From previous years with the Buffalo Bills or the Jacksonville Jaguars making a statement in the stadium, you're guaranteed an electric atmosphere filled with NFL fans.

NFL Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tickets, including the Vikings vs Browns, are on sale now, so grab them whilst you can.

With their electric offence, the Vikings are squaring up against a resurgent Browns side packed with defensive grit and quarterback swagger, making it a match that UK fans won't want to miss.

With this season's lead-up to the Super Bowl LX, it's only getting more exciting - and harder to get your hands on tickets. Whether you're flying the purple and gold of the Vikings or backing the Dawg Pound, tickets will go fast for NFL London, so we've got the lowdown for everything you need to know.

When is Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Date Sunday, October 5 2025 Time 14:30 BST Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Ticket Release May 29, 09:00 BST Tickets NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL London tickets released?

Tickets for Vikings vs Browns went live on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 AM BST across official platforms like the NFL website and Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the other Tottenham fixtures - Jets vs Broncos on the following Sunday, October 12 - dropped the same day. If you're still waiting on other international NFL tickets (like Madrid, Berlin, Dublin), those will be released in June and July. Brazil remains TBC, so fans looking for Sao Paolo might be waiting just a little longer.

Looking for tickets to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium? The Jags will be returning to their London home hotspot for a face-off against the Rams, and these tickets went live on May 30 and will be swept up quickly.

How to buy Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings tickets

Tickets for Browns vs Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been released, so if you didn't get your hands on the tickets straight away, fret not, because there are still loads left.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry, you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

In London, both Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium have a wide range of options to select from, depending on where you want to sit.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you can expect prices starting from £72 for category 9 and upwards to around £250 for the highest categories, looking at those closest to the pitch.

Here's what to expect from the average prices of NFL London tickets from the Browns vs Vikings game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Location Average Price Tickets Category 1 £230 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 2 £220 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 3 £210 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 4 £195 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 5 £180 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 6 £160 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 7 £130 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 8 £105 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 9 £72 Ticketmaster, StubHub

What are the prices for hospitality packages at NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Looking to upgrade your NFL London day out? Hospitality packages at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offer a premium way to experience Vikings vs Browns in style — with prices starting from £499.

These packages go far beyond just a ticket. You’ll enjoy VIP access, gourmet food and drink, luxury lounge areas, and some of the best seats in the house, putting you right in the heart of the action.

Hospitality options are available through Seat Unique and Tottenham’s official hospitality channels, but they tend to sell out quickly. If you’re planning to go all-in, it’s worth booking early.

Where to stay for NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Thinking of making it an NFL London experience? London has a selection of accommodation you can choose from to make your visit really worth it - from flats near the stadium, to hotels in the best places of the city, you won't have to stress.

Want to see what's available already? The map below lets you see and search where the nearest accommodation, including prices and locations of hotels in London. Easy.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.