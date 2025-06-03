This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Caitlin Casey

How to buy NFL Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings tickets: London NFL tickets, resale & more

SHOPPINGTickets

The Browns and Vikings take each other on in October with a fixture at Tottenham Hotspur

The NFL's reputation for high-impact, nail-biting events for NFL London events has only been growing throughout the years, and 2025 is no different. With three heated matches in London stadiums, UK fans are in for a treat. First up: Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 5.

Just like the usual schedule, you'll find two of the NFL International Series returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and with a capacity of 62,850, it's set to be a fiery one. From previous years with the Buffalo Bills or the Jacksonville Jaguars making a statement in the stadium, you're guaranteed an electric atmosphere filled with NFL fans.

NFL Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tickets, including the Vikings vs Browns, are on sale now, so grab them whilst you can.

With their electric offence, the Vikings are squaring up against a resurgent Browns side packed with defensive grit and quarterback swagger, making it a match that UK fans won't want to miss.

With this season's lead-up to the Super Bowl LX, it's only getting more exciting - and harder to get your hands on tickets. Whether you're flying the purple and gold of the Vikings or backing the Dawg Pound, tickets will go fast for NFL London, so we've got the lowdown for everything you need to know.

When is Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

DateSunday, October 5 2025
Time14:30 BST
LocationTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Ticket ReleaseMay 29, 09:00 BST
TicketsNFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL London tickets released?

Tickets for Vikings vs Browns went live on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:00 AM BST across official platforms like the NFL website and Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the other Tottenham fixtures - Jets vs Broncos on the following Sunday, October 12 - dropped the same day. If you're still waiting on other international NFL tickets (like Madrid, Berlin, Dublin), those will be released in June and July. Brazil remains TBC, so fans looking for Sao Paolo might be waiting just a little longer.

Looking for tickets to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium? The Jags will be returning to their London home hotspot for a face-off against the Rams, and these tickets went live on May 30 and will be swept up quickly.

How to buy Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings tickets

Tickets for Browns vs Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been released, so if you didn't get your hands on the tickets straight away, fret not, because there are still loads left.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry, you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

In London, both Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadium have a wide range of options to select from, depending on where you want to sit.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you can expect prices starting from £72 for category 9 and upwards to around £250 for the highest categories, looking at those closest to the pitch.

Here's what to expect from the average prices of NFL London tickets from the Browns vs Vikings game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

LocationAverage PriceTickets
Category 1£230Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 2£220Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 3£210Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 4£195Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 5£180Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 6£160Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 7£130Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 8£105Ticketmaster, StubHub
Category 9£72Ticketmaster, StubHub

What are the prices for hospitality packages at NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Looking to upgrade your NFL London day out? Hospitality packages at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offer a premium way to experience Vikings vs Browns in style — with prices starting from £499.

These packages go far beyond just a ticket. You’ll enjoy VIP access, gourmet food and drink, luxury lounge areas, and some of the best seats in the house, putting you right in the heart of the action.

Hospitality options are available through Seat Unique and Tottenham’s official hospitality channels, but they tend to sell out quickly. If you’re planning to go all-in, it’s worth booking early.

Where to stay for NFL London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Thinking of making it an NFL London experience? London has a selection of accommodation you can choose from to make your visit really worth it - from flats near the stadium, to hotels in the best places of the city, you won't have to stress.

Want to see what's available already? The map below lets you see and search where the nearest accommodation, including prices and locations of hotels in London. Easy.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.

DateGameTimeLocationTicket ReleaseTickets
Friday, September 5Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs19:00 PTCorinthians Arena, São Paulo, BrazilTBDNFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, September 28Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers14:30 BSTCroke Park, Dublin, IrelandJune 17NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 5Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns12:00 BSTTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UKMay 29NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 12Denver Broncos at New York Jets12:00 BSTTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UKMay 29NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, October 19Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars09:00 BSTWembley Stadium, London, UKMay 30NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, November 9Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts09:30 ESTOlympic Stadium, Berlin, GermanyJune 5NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Sunday, November 15Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins09:30 ESTBernabéu Stadium, Madrid, SpainJuly 8NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub
Frequently asked questions

International NFL games, including the NFL London series, are available to buy through Ticketmaster on the respective countries' domestic providers. With the international series becoming a very popular main event for the NFL season, including games in the UK, Spain, and Brazil, you can expect tickets to sell out thick and fast. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for ticket providers to have the chance to enjoy the international NFL matches.

The best way to buy cheap NFL tickets is to keep your eye on both Ticketmaster and its NFL Ticket Exchange, as well as StubHub, to see if you can pick up a seat below face value for your chosen match. If you aren't too attached to a particular team and just want to experience the excitement of the league, you may be able to find a great deal for a different game.

There are 272 games across the regular NFL season, with each team playing 17 games over an 18-week round campaign.

Fighting for a chance at Super Bowl LX tickets won't be for the faint-hearted, but if you're trying your luck to get your hands on some tickets, make sure to keep your eyes peeled very closely on those release dates. Typically, Super Bowl tickets are sold directly through the NFL and on Ticketmaster closer to the time, usually ranging on a n average of around $3,000 to $35,000.