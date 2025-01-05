How to watch today's Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leaders Liverpool will host Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday.

Having last thrashed West Ham 5-0, Arne Slot's men are atop with 45 points after 18 matches. Meanwhile, after a fourth straight loss in all competitions following the 0-2 outcome against Newcastle, United's struggles continue in the bottom half of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs Manchester United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez sustained a hamstring injury in the West Ham win, while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are nearing their return from injury.

Although it is uncertain if Konate can replace Jarell Quansah alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back, Dominik Szoboszlai could earn a recall after serving his one-game ban.

Manchester United team news

Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are back after serving their suspensions, too, while United boss Ruben Amorim could hand Kobbie Mainoo a start in midfield possibly at the cost of Joshua Zirkzee's place in the XI.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt due to illness, while Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

