How to watch today's Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On a winless run of six games in all competitions, defending Premier League champions Manchester City head to Anfield to face current leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men gave away a three-goal lead to settle for a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in their midweek Champions League fixture, where the Reds picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Liverpool vs Manchester City kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 4 pm GMT on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

With Conor Bradley sustaining a hamstring injury last time out, Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to action here after the latter was named in the matchday squad against Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konate also picked up a knock in the European fixture, joining Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Kostas Tsimikas in the treatment room.

In line to replace Konate in the XI, Joe Gomez could be handed his first Premier League start of the season alongside Virgil van Dijk, while Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to get the nod ahead of Curtis Jones.

Manchester City team news

An unused substitute in the Feyenoord draw after recovering from a calf injury, Ruben Dias is likely to be part of the starting 11 at Anfield.

Jeremy Doku returned to full training after coming good from a thigh issue and is available for selection, but John Stones, Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic will continue to remain on the mend.

Coming off the bench in the midweek, Kevin De Bruyne is set to feature from the first whistle here, while Matheus Nunes also pushes for a start.

