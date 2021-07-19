Liverpool boss Klopp offers injury update on Alexander-Arnold and Gomez

The Reds boss is confident the two England international defenders will figure in his pre-season plans having been nursing knocks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered positive updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez as they continue their returns from injury.

The England international defenders are now in contention to figure in pre-season plans, says the Reds boss.

Gomez has been sidelined after suffering knee ligament damage in November 2020, while Alexander-Arnold saw his Euro 2020 dreams dashed with a thigh problem.

What has been said?

Ahead of friendlies with FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart on Tuesday, Klopp told Liverpool's official website with Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk also returning to fitness: "It’s different [for each of them]. I think there is absolutely no doubt Joel can play on Tuesday.

"Trent looks for me like [he can] but I will have to speak to the medical department and they will tell me if it is too early. I don’t think [it is], I think he could play a few minutes on Tuesday.

"Then, Joe and Virgil are in a similar situation – not exactly the same, but similar. Both have done parts of our normal training and then they have to do extra parts.

"Yesterday we had to do some sprints – hard sprints and these kind of things, which we didn’t do in the normal training – so they do extra stuff and sometimes a little bit less if the things what we are doing is too intense for them. They are getting closer and closer, that’s the impression we have.

"What they did in training so far worked really well and we will see when we can involve them in complete normal training – I don’t know that and I don’t rush it either. It makes no sense, we waited so long and now we can wait a few days longer, that’s no problem."

Did Gomez suffer a setback?

Liverpool are eager to get their first-choice defensive unit together, with Ibrahima Konate having been added this summer.

There were suggestions that Gomez had suffered a setback, but Klopp insists there is no substance to those rumours.

He added on the 24-year-old centre-half: "Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing – he’s trained completely normal.

"That’s the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else] – they are all fine. What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time."

