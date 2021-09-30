Liverpool-linked Chiesa reacts to ‘pointless gossip’ and reports of Allegri rift at Juventus

The Italy international forward claims to enjoy a positive working relationship with his manager and is happy in Turin

Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool in 2022, has shrugged off the “pointless gossip” he generates at Juventus.

The Italy international, who helped his country to Euro 2020 glory over the summer , has seen his stock rise to the point he is now attracting interest from across Europe.

Questions have been asked of his future, while there are also suggestions that a 23-year-old forward does not enjoy the best working relationship with Massimiliano Allegri.

What has been said?

Chiesa refuted those reports and sought to shut down transfer talk, telling Amazon Prime Italia after netting the winning goal in the Champions League victory over Chelsea: “I’ve never had a problem with the coach, this was just created by the media. I do whatever he asks, there’s no issue here.

“I know you lot like it when Juve start the season badly, so you can start with pointless gossip, but we are all behind the coach and want to bring Juve back to the years of dominating the Scudetto race.”

Why is Chiesa in demand?

Chiesa has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since stepping out of the youth ranks at Fiorentina. Juve moved to snap him up in the summer of 2020 on an initial two-year loan agreement that includes an obligation to buy.

The Bianconeri have seen Chiesa register 17 goals and 11 assists for them, while also catching the eye for Italy in their successful European Championship campaign.

Interest is now building, particularly in the Premier League where Chelsea are said to be another of his suitors.

