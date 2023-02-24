The draw procedure is simple, I promise 😇

The eight group-stage winners, who are seeded, are paired with the eight winners of the knockout round play-off, who are unseeded (see below).

Teams from the same association cannot play each other at this point in the competition, so we will not see Manchester United being paired with Arsenal or Real Sociedad with Sevilla, for example.

Crucially, the group-stage winners - ie the seeded teams - get to play the second leg of the tie at home.

All clear, right?